H-E-B Store #2, Kayla Reyna and KyJe Gascey brought 50 goodie bags for “Operation Appreciation” to the Veterans of Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413. Commander Stephanie Brown passed the bags out to Veterans while explaining that the post would like to start up a small food pantry for any ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!