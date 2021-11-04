Harvey Miller Day of Service takes place this weekend

The Dunbar Heritage Association and the City of San Marcos will hold its inaugural Harvey Miller Day of Service on Saturday, starting at 8:45 a.m. at Eddie Durham Park, 205 Martin Luther King Dr.

“It’s something we want to do every year,” said Jonafa Banbury, secretary of the Dunbar Heritage Association. “Considering that he has truly joined the realm of the legends, we wanted to do something to remember him by and continue his legacy. It’s centered around his birthday, Nov. 4. We’re going to fix the Day of Service on the first Saturday of November each year.”

Harvey Miller, who passed away on Sept. 1, 2020, was born in Georgetown in 1929 and moved to San Marcos in 1966. He played a prominent role in the integration of area organizations and schools. An energetic and well-loved figure around town, Miller — affectionately known as ‘The Good Lookin’ Fella’’ — could often be found cleaning up cans in City Park and the Dunbar neighborhood.

To honor Harvey Miller’s legacy of hands-on care for San Marcos, the Day of Service event will center on a neighborhood cleanup that will start in Eddie Durham Park and continue along to Dunbar Park, with a reception at the Cephas House afterward with cake, coffee and water for volunteers. The reception will feature guest speaker The reception will give attendants the opportunity to say something about Harvey Miller, and will feature a brief biography of him for those who didn’t have the chance to meet him.

In order to provide event organizers with a headcount, please register via the eventbrite link at eventbrite.com/e/harveymiller-day-of-servicetickets-189290943307.

Serving as its first parks director, Miller was instrumental in the development of the Dunbar Recreation Center. In 2008, he was the recipient of the “Spirit of San Marcos Award” and was named “Outstanding Senior Volunteer” by the San Marcos Senior Citizen Advisory Board in 2019.

