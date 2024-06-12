Hays 4-H members excel at Texas 4-H Roundup

4-H members from Hays County 4-H participated at Texas 4-H Roundup in Bryan/ College Station, June 3 through 6. Texas 4-H Roundup, the pinnacle event for all of Texas 4-H, welcomed around 1,300 senior-level, or highschool- aged, youth to compete in approximately 50 diverse competitions, educational workshops, career learning opportunities and more throughout the week. The contests included both qualifying events, where 4-H members qualified at their county and district contests to compete at the state level, and invitational events. Additionally, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation awarded $2.7 million in scholarships to 229 youth.

The Hays County 4-H had multiple participants in the event including:

• Ella Burden, Entomology Collection, 2nd Place

• Ella Burden, Entomology ID, 1st Place

• Kaitlyn Burden, Duds to Dazzle Showcase

• Kaitlyn Miller, Fashion Show – Buying – Business Interview Attire, 3rd Place

• Kaitlyn Miller, Educational Presentation – Animal Science, 8th Place

• Olive Orsak, Talent Showcase – Vocal, 6th Place 4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, empowering nearly six million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. 4-H is a community of young people across America who are learning leadership, citizenship, and life skills. The mission of Texas 4-H is to provide meaningful opportunities for all youth to have fun, learn, explore, and discover. While participating in 4-H, young people make new friends, develop new skills, become leaders, and form positive attitudes helping them to be capable, responsible and compassionate members of society. Texas 4-H, as part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, also stands to, through the application of science-based knowledge, create high-quality, relevant continuing education that encourages lasting and effective change.

Additionally, for 2024, Roundup participants will have the opportunity to participate in the Quilts of Valor program, designing a quilt for a veteran. On Tuesday, at the evening assembly, a veteran will be presented with a previously made quilt and honored for her years of service.“It’s finally time for Texas 4-H Roundup again and we could not be more excited. Texas 4-H Council chose the theme Ignite. They want 4-H’ers across the state to ignite their 4-H journey, their story, their passion, their experience... the list goes on,” Dr. Montza Williams, Texas 4-H Youth Development Program Director said. “Throughout the week, we hope these youth were charged to take the steps necessary to ignite their 4-H experience in the coming year. Whether in competition, receiving scholarships, or participating in educational workshops and the college and career fair, all youth attendees had something to gain and enjoy at the 2024 Roundup.”

The 2025 event is planned for June 2 through 5, 2025, in Bryan/ College Station.