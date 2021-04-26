Hays Central Appraisal District sends 2021 appraisal notices

The Hays Central Appraisal District (Hays CAD) recently mailed of over 105,000 appraisal notices for April 15, 2021. Property owners have the right to appeal actions concerning their property tax appraisals to the Appraisal Review Board. The deadline is May 17, 2021. An appeal can be filed at www.hayscad.com using the Online Appeal tab, by email sent to protest@hayscad.com or by using the drop box at the Hays CAD office, located at 21001 N. IH 35, Kyle, Texas 78640.

Property tax revenue is used to provide services such as schools, streets/roads and police/fire protection. Information on the tax rate setting process for each taxing unit will be available starting in August at hays.countytaxrates.com.

The overall market value of Hays County’s 2021 preliminary appraisal roll rose to $39.66 billion, up 19.10% from $33.30 billion in 2020. Commercial and industrial property increased in value 21.41%, up from $3.28 billion in 2020 to $3.98 billion this year.

Hays County remains a popular destination for new property owners with expanding job opportunities, good schools, and less of that big city feel. The demand for land and homes creates a seller’s market which leads to an increase in sale prices. Traditionally, vacant lots show the largest increase in value and this year is no different with this category rising almost 40% from $928 million to $1.3 billion which is less of an increase than last year. Residential multi-family property grew to $2.7 billion, up 17.46% from last year’s value of $2.3 billion.

Almost 3,000 new homes and 68 new commercial buildings were added to the appraisal roll for 2021. Total new improvements added more than $1.18 billion in taxable value.