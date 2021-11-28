Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Hays CISD donated up to $50,000 in grant funding

Sun, 11/28/2021 - 4:00am

Hays CISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to accept a donation of up to $50,000 in grant funding from the Hays CISD Education Foundation on Nov. 15.Established in 1998, the Hays CISD Education Foundation raises and distributes resources throughout the district to enrich, maintain and expand programs needed to meet ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021