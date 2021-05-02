Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Hays CISD employees to receive $250 COVID perseverance incentive check

Sun, 05/02/2021 - 5:00am

The Hays CISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously on April 27 to distribute a one-time $250 check to each employee of the district in an effort to express increased appreciation during the pandemic. “It has been one of the most trying years ever for our staff and this would be an ...

