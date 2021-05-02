Hays CISD employees to receive $250 COVID perseverance incentive check Sun, 05/02/2021 - 5:00am The Hays CISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously on April 27 to distribute a one-time $250 check to each employee of the district in an effort to express increased appreciation during the pandemic. “It has been one of the most trying years ever for our staff and this would be an ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Hays CISD employees to receive $250 COVID perseverance incentive check