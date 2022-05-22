Hays CISD partners with Unified Champions to incorporate Special Olympics for upcoming school year

In the fall of 2021, the Hays CISD Special Education Department developed a plan to incorporate the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools (UCS) program within the district.

USC is a Special Olympics program in partnership with the U.S. Department of Education to promote inclusion and acceptance among students with and without intellectual disabilities in sports-related activities. The program could also develop unified UIL sports teams at each campus.

According to USC, program benefits include bully prevention, moral intelligence, character development, leadership development, physical fitness, and an increased positive school culture.

“In order for this to really take off, we need sponsors who truly believe and are invested in the program for each campus,” Hays CISD Coordinator of Motor Services Jennifer Welma said.

Special Olympics provides $500 the first year for each participating campus, then $250 each the second year. For the third year and beyond, district-raised funding would need to be established, Welma said.

“We are going to fund whatever we can, as long as a campus requests additional funds,” Chief Academic Officer and Deputy Superintendent Marivel Sedillo said. “We want to make sure that this happens and that we’re able to launch in a strong manner to support our children.”

Hays CISD plans to adopt and implement the program beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

“There is no one way to establish UCS on each campus,” Welma said. “It is up to each school to develop their own approach to the program, which some aspects will be student run. There is a power and passion behind UCS when it’s fully ingrained with a school’s environment.”