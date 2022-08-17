Hays County Broadband Study suggests room for improvement

Access and reliability to high-speed internet have two very different meanings for Hays County broadband customers, according to the results of a countywide broadband study.

Although 99.14% of Hays County households have high-speed internet access, a majority of residents (54.7%) said they were dissatisfied with their internet service.

“The top reason for this dissatisfaction was slow speeds, which goes back to the point of we may have 99% access, but the slow speeds make us feel like we have no access at all,” said Pamela Waggoner, Broadband Solutions Manager for Connected Nation Texas.

Waggoner presented the findings to Hays County Commissioners at Tuesday's meeting.

The Hays County Broadband Study ran from March to June and was sponsored by St. David’s Foundation, with a goal of expanding access, adoption, and use of broadband for underserved communities.

According to Waggoner, broadband affordability is another barrier to access for multiple Hays County residents, 73% of whom reported teleworking at least once a week.

The standard measurement of affordable broadband accounts for 2% of a customer’s total monthly income, and the average Hays County broadband customer pays $85.23 for broadband services, according to the survey.

Not only is this figure higher than average for most communities, the median total monthly income for Hays County residents is $114, “[which is] an average so half of those people are not making $114 a month so it is a burden for them to have internet service,” said Waggoner.

Another concern Waggoner shared with the Commissioners was over the disparity between internet access for on and off-campus students attending Texas State University.

Waggoner concluded her presentation with multiple recommendations for the Commission, including but not limited to establishing better broadband leadership and incorporating diverse voices on leadership staff.

Commissioners can submit their comments on the draft recommendations through Friday, Aug. 19.