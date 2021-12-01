Hays County Brown Santa application, drop-off deadlines arriving soon

This year’s Hays County Brown Santa program is underway with money, food and toy donations being made to assist families in need.

The program consists of volunteers from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and members of the community. Brown Santa provided assistance to more than 650 families in 2020 with food and/or toys throughout Hays County.

Brown Santa is seeking donations from local businesses and residents for toys, canned goods and money. Toy donations are being accepted for all age groups up to 16 years old. Donated toys can be dropped off at several locations throughout the county. Money contributions in the form of a check or money order made payable to "Hays County Brown Santa" can be mailed to:

Hays County Brown Santa, P.O. Box 1475, San Marcos, TX 78667

Payments can also be made on Venmo or the Square. Those interested in donating can visit the Hays County Brown Santa Facebook page to make the donation on the site.

The deadline for accepting unwrapped toys is Dec. 10 and for wrapped toys, Dec. 13. All toys will be wrapped on Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon and on Dec. 13 and 14 from 1-8 p.m. Children are welcome in the warehouse to help out. Masks are at your discretion and social distancing is encouraged.

The San Marcos and Kyle Police departments have Blue Santa programs so any families residing within those city limits must apply with them for assistance. All other families residing within Hays County can pick up applications at one of the following locations listed below. The deadline for accepting applications will be Dec. 8 at 5 pm.

This year, families seeking assistance will need to pick up their food and toys on a designated day, time, and location. When signing up, they will be given that information. In the past, deputies and helpers delivered the toys and food directly to the family’s homes.

Those interested in assisting in the Brown Santa program or making a cash donation may contact Lt. Dennis Gutierrez at 512-393-7877.

Hays County Brown Santa Application and Drop-off Locations

San Marcos:

Hays County Sheriff’s Office: 810 South Stagecoach Trail

Southside Community Center: 518 S. Guadalupe St.

Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union: 1203 Thorpe Lane & 1210 Wonder World Dr.

Austin Telco Federal Credit Union: 904 Bugg Lane Edward Jones Office: 133 W. San Antonio Street Suite 200

Kyle:

Pct 2 Justice of the Peace Beth Smith: 5458 FM 2770

Fox Pizza: 147 Elmhurst Dr.

StorQuest Self Storage: 5500 FM 2770

Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union: 20613 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Buda:

Pct 5 Justice of the Peace Lucinda Doyle: 500 Jack C. Hays Trail

Austin Telco Federal Credit Union: 330 Old San Antonio Road

Falcon International Bank: 1795 Main Street

Randolph Brooks Credit Union: 5045 E Goforth St.

Wimberley:

Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Andy Cable: 14306 Ranch Road 12, Suite 11

Dripping Springs: