Hays County Crime Stoppers hosts Volunteer Recognition Dinner

The Hays County Crime Stoppers recently hosted its Volunteer Recognition Dinner.

The event took place Monday, Nov. 14 at the Price Center where Executive Director Sgt. Jeff Jordan with Hays County Sheriff’s Office was the main presenter.

The following were recognized for their outstanding contributions to Hays County Crime Stoppers:

• Volunteer of the Year Award: Mary Earls, Mike Wilmore, Albert Karch, Stephen Traeger (retired HCSO), and Marceline Verette.

• Spirit of Crime Stoppers Award: Steve Meyer and Charmaine Wilde

• Student Ambassador Recognition Award: Isabella Ethridge (Her award was given at Hays High where she is a senior).

• Service Awards: 5 years of service George Landry, 15 years of service Rowe Ray, 15 years of service Deputy Roger Ramirez (HCSO), 20 years of service Stuart Hoyt, and 25 years of service Gary B. Tucker.

• Lifetime Achievement Award: Stuart Hoyt and

Deputy Roger Ramirez

• Board of Directors Member of the Year Award: Debra Belitz (Hays County), Katie Paddon, and Kim Hilsenbeck (Hays County).

• Executive Director’s Special Recognition Award: Lyndsay Ysala, Erin Cole, Sheriff Gary Cutler (HCSO), Lieutenant Dennis Gutierrez (HCSO), and Laura Jordan.

Sgt. Jordan was also recognized for his service to HCCS. The award was presented by local law enforcement chiefs and the sheriff.

Photos from left to right: Stu Hoyt and Hays County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Roger Ramirez both receive a Lifetime Achievement Award; Erin Cole and Lyndsay Ysala are honored with an Executive Director’s Special Recognition Award; Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler receives an Executive Director’s Special Recognition Award; Hays County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Dennis Gutierrez is given an Executive Director’s Special Recognition Award; and Hays County Crime Stoppers Executive Director Sgt. Jeff Jordan is recognized for his service to Hays County Crime Stoppers.