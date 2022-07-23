Hays County cuts ribbon on newest roundabout

Hays County celebrated its newest and first county-funded roundabout intersection with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Hays County officials, along with American Structurepoint, unveiled the new roundabout at the intersection of RM 3237 and RM 150 near Hays City Store in Driftwood on Thursday.

“By using a roundabout rather than a traditional T intersection with signals, the improvements provide more efficient movement of cars through the year 2041, a safer intersection, and environmental benefits,” Hays County Commissioner Lon Shell said.

The roundabout project was designed to provide a safer and higher capacity intersection in anticipation of surrounding development and increased traffic in the area, Hays County said in a news release, adding that a roundabout would provide a “ higher level of service while reducing delays and congestion in the near future and long term.”

Shell said the intersection at RM 3227 and RM 150 has popular destination points and connects other parts of the county, making for busy roads.

“Our goal is to ensure the safety of Hays County residents and travelers by constructing safe and effective transportation improvements while honoring the character of the community we all love,” Shell said.

Work done at the intersection includes Dark Sky compliant lights. Hays County also worked with the Driftwood Historical Conservation Society during design to incorporate a warmer amber color to reduce the glare and amount of light reflecting off the roadway while also meeting Texas Department of Transportation design standards.

“This approach not only preserves the local character of the community and allows for more visibility for stargazing, it reduces the impact to the natural habitat for birds and other wildlife,” Shell said.

Hays County selected Cox Commercial Construction to construct the roundabout. Senior Vice President Darren Okruhlik said the firm is proud of the partnership with the county and the opportunity to showcase its work.

“It’s projects like this that make my job rewarding beyond measure,” Okruhlik said. “Blending safety improvements with the look and feel of the community is special and Hays County has done a magnificent job with this … Not only do our crews work hard but everyone involved in this effort has worked tirelessly to bring these needed enhancements for driver and pedestrian safety.”

The county said in a news release that it worked to save a beloved historic oak tree at the intersection throughout the design process, saying “keeping the community in mind while planning for and constructing transportation improvements is key in maintaining the rural character of the area while updating transportation infrastructure.”

“American Structurepoint is thankful for the opportunity to partner with Hays County and TxDOT to design the roundabout,” American Structurepoint President Rick Conner said. “As national roundabout experts, it is exciting to showcase our expertise in Central Texas to help address critical issues, including road user safety. American Structurepoint knows roundabouts save lives and I look forward to Hays County residents and visitors benefiting from the work of the County and American Structurepoint.”

The county said roundabouts allow for a more efficient flow of vehicles, reduction of high-speed accidents, environmental benefits through reduced noise and vehicle emissions, and community benefits through traffic calming and landscape aesthetic improvements.

The concept for using a roundabout at this intersection was identified during the FM 150 Character Plan process through the Citizens Advisory Panel. The county said the intersection project was the first project identified through the FM 150 Character Plan to be complete and the first roundabout constructed by Hays County. This is one of nine proposed roundabouts planned in Hays County.