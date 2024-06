The Hays County Commissioners Court recognized the Election Office for receiving an Outstanding Website Rating. In February 2024, the League of Women Voters of Texas conducted its tenth review of Texas county election websites in preparation for the March 5, 2024 Primary Election. The Hays County League congratulates Jennifer Doinoff and her staff as one of the 35 websites rated 'Outstanding.' Only 13.8% of Texas counties receive this rating.

Photo courtesy of Hays County