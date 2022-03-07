Hays County establishes support for sexual assault survivors

Hays County has created an adult Sexual Assault Response Team, thanks to a new state law.

Last spring, the 87th Texas Legislature recognized the serious nature of sexual assault and passed Senate Bill 476, requiring counties to form adult SARTs. In Hays County, the initiative brought together law enforcement, the criminal prosecutor’s office, a sexual assault nurse examiner and a mental health provider to create a thorough and supportive response team. A chief administrator, yet to be appointed, will oversee the SART.

Locally, the effort was led by Commissioner Walt Smith, Precinct 4.

“A statewide prevalence study showed that 6.3 million adult Texans have experienced some form of sexual assault,” Smith said. “Yet the Institute of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault reports that only 9.2% of victims report their experience to the police.”

He said the high number of people victimized by sexual assault and the low number of victims who file a report with law enforcement is part of a broader issue within communities.

“We recognize the work that needs to be done at a societal level and at the local level to rectify the issue at hand,” Smith said. “We need a team that will create a system that reduces re-traumatization, prioritizes victim safety and provides survivors the resources they need.”

Individuals for the SART roles will be presented at the March 8 Commissioners Court meeting.

According to Smith, the Hays County Adult SART will be required to: adjust their protocol to include those who choose not to make a police report, distribute their protocol to local law enforcement and service providers, and collect and maintain data on the number of sexual assaults reported to local law enforcement and the investigation, prosecution, and disposition of such offenses participate in annual cross training.

“Our response team will work to make sure that offenders are held accountable while also helping heal survivors,” Smith said. “The individuals appointed will be tasked with creating a protocol that establishes local and regional processes for investigating and prosecuting sexual assaults, identifying and obtaining medical and forensic care, [providing] mental health care and [providing] advocacy resources for survivors.”