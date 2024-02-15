Members of the Hays County Food Bank Board of Director's pose for a photo including Jayna Love, Jessica Ramos, Jamie Lee Case, Mae Parrish-Watts,
Mark Jones, Kathy Martinez-Prather, Michelle Cohen and
Kristin Warner.
Lisa Young, the Hays County Food Bank Executive Director, announced the $4.5 million purchase of a new facility in San Marcos.
The Sessom Creek Brass Band passionately play their music in full swing.
Mark Jones, Vice President of the Hays County Food bank, and Jayna Love give a speech at Gala event in Feb. 10, 2024 in Kyle Texas.
San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson contributed a $25,000 sponsorship for the Hays County Food Bank.
Food being prepared for the Hays County Food Bank 40th annual Mardi Gras Gala.
Hays County Food Bank 40th Anniversary Mardi Gras Gala
Photos by June Vega