Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Hays County Food Bank 40th Anniversary Mardi Gras Gala

Members of the Hays County Food Bank Board of Director's pose for a photo including Jayna Love, Jessica Ramos, Jamie Lee Case, Mae Parrish-Watts,
Mark Jones, Kathy Martinez-Prather, Michelle Cohen and
Kristin Warner.

Hays County Food Bank 40th Anniversary Mardi Gras Gala

Lisa Young, the Hays County Food Bank Executive Director, announced the $4.5 million purchase of a new facility in San Marcos.

Hays County Food Bank 40th Anniversary Mardi Gras Gala

The Sessom Creek Brass Band passionately play their music in full swing.

Hays County Food Bank 40th Anniversary Mardi Gras Gala

Mark Jones, Vice President of the Hays County Food bank, and Jayna Love give a speech at Gala event in Feb. 10, 2024 in Kyle Texas.

Hays County Food Bank 40th Anniversary Mardi Gras Gala

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson contributed a $25,000 sponsorship for the Hays County Food Bank.

Hays County Food Bank 40th Anniversary Mardi Gras Gala

Food being prepared for the Hays County Food Bank 40th annual Mardi Gras Gala.

Hays County Food Bank 40th Anniversary Mardi Gras Gala

Thu, 02/15/2024 - 5:00am
Thursday, February 15, 2024

Photos by June Vega

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2024