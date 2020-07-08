Hays County Food Bank continues weekly distributions

The Hays County Food Bank continues to hold weekly drive-thru food distributions for households needing food.

The food bank hosts distributions in Buda, Kyle and San Marcos:

•Tuesday in Kyle at St. Anthony's Catholic Church — 801 N. Burleson — from 12-12:45 p.m.

•Wednesday in San Marcos in the CFPO Parking Lot next to the Village of San Marcos — 333 Reimer Avenue — from 5-5:45 p.m.

•Thursday in Buda at Connection Church — 1235 S. Loop 4 — from 12-12:45 p.m.

For those attending a food distribution, the food bank asks that space is cleared in the trunk of your car or in the bed of your truck prior to arriving at site. Do not get out of your vehicle while one of its team members is near. If you need to put your food in your vehicle, a team member will place the food on the hood of your vehicle, and you can put it in your vehicle once the team member is a safe distance away.

In order to qualify for food assistance, you must meet one of the following: Have a household income at or below the 185% of the Federal Poverty Level: http://haysfoodbank.org/income-eligibility-chart.aspx; participate in one of the following government assistance programs: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), National School Lunch Program (free or reduced school meals), Medicaid; or have a temporary food emergency such as a loss of job, loss of sole provider, etc.