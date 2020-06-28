Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Hays County Food Bank searches for healthy volunteers amid pandemic

Sun, 06/28/2020 - 12:00am

The Hays County Food Bank is looking for healthy volunteers to help feed San Marcos and county residents. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the food bank is prioritizing safety and limiting shifts to a few volunteers at a time to ensure proper social distancing. The food bank is also screening volunteers before ...

