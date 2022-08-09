Hays County to host back-to-school fair, provide childhood vaccines

Uninsured or underinsured school-age children will be able to receive immunizations during a Back-To-School Fair hosted by the Hays County Local Health Department.

Vaccinations will be available during the fair on Monday, Aug. 15, which takes place at 401-A Broadway St. in San Marcos from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Children’s vaccinations will also be available from 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 15-19 at the same location.

“Vaccinations are an essential part of preparing to send your kids back to school,” Clinic Manager Margie Rodriguez said in a statement. “Throughout the rest of that week, we will also be offering free back-to-school vaccinations for uninsured and underinsured children 18 years and younger at the health department.”

Vaccinations at the Back-To-School Fair come after the Hays County Commissioners Court proclaimed August as National Immunization Awareness Month during its Aug. 2 meeting.

“Every year children, adolescents and adults continue to die from vaccine-preventable diseases or their complication,” the proclamation read. “The burden of vaccine-preventable disease occurs in Texas among people of all cultures, races and societal groups; and WHEREAS, safe and effective vaccines are readily available to protect against disease, disability and death from communicable diseases. These diseases include diphtheria, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, HPV, influenza, measles, meningitis, mumps, pertussis, pneumococcal disease, polio, rubella, tetanus, varicella and COVID-19.”

Hays County Epidemiologist Juli Barksdale told the commissioners court that “ we are very, very spoiled as a society and I mean that actually in a great way.”

“I love vaccinations. I know there’s a lot of misinformation out there and a lot of people are a little scared of them,” Barksdale said. “It’s wonderful how spoiled we are that we don’t even know what most of these diseases look like, and that’s the result of all of these vaccinations for 100 years in the U.S.”

“If we don’t stay on top of these, we do see these diseases again,” Barksdale added. “And unfortunately, we’re seeing that a little bit. There’s a polio case in New York for the first time in many, many years … We really need to stay on top of vaccinations. They’re super, super important.”

HCLHD’s Back-To-School Fair will also include face painting, balloon animals and free games. Hays County also said the health department plans to host a Fall Family Health Fair in October to provide wellness checks, health screenings, and vaccinations to the public. The October event will be for people of all ages.

Visit the Hays County Local Health Department’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/HaysCountyLocalHealthDepartment/ or contact clinic manager Margie Rodriguez at Margie@co.hays.tx.us for more information on the Back-To-School Fair and future events.