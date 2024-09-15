Hays County invites community to 4-H 101 Night

Hays County 4-H is excited to announce its 4-H 101 Night, an informative and engaging event for local youth and their families, set to take place on Monday, Sept. 16 at the Wimberley Public Library from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

'Hays County 4-H 101 Night is an incredible opportunity for our community to experience firsthand the diverse range of projects and programs that 4-H offers,' said Sierra Murray, 4-H & Youth Program Coordinator for Hays County 4-H. 'We’re looking forward to welcoming new members and continuing to build connections with our current 4-H families.'

The theme for this year is 'Grow with 4-H,' reflecting the organization's commitment to helping young people develop valuable life skills and leadership through hands-on learning and community involvement. Whether you're curious about joining 4-H or a current member looking to explore new opportunities, this event is a perfect chance to learn more about the many exciting projects and programs available.

The evening kicks off with a Project Fair where families can explore a variety of 4-H project areas and talk to current members and leaders about topics like agriculture, science, arts and more. This openhouse- style event allows attendees to learn about the wide range of activities and opportunities 4-H offers in Hays County.

Following the fair, a 4-H Orientation will introduce families to the dedicated 4-H staff, provide important resources and dates and cover upcoming contests, validation information and club leadership introductions. This session will offer essential information for both new and returning 4-H members to kick-start the 2024-2025 year.

Hays County 4-H 101 Night is open to the public, and families are encouraged to attend and learn more about how 4-H can help their children grow, learn and lead.

For more information, please contact Sierra Murray at sierra.murray@ag.tamu. edu or 512-393-2120.