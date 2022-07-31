Hays County Local Health Department to host Healthy Hays Forum Series

The Hays County Local Health Department will host a new Healthy Hays Forum Series.

HCLHD announced local pediatricians and epidemiologists will share information regarding the importance of vaccines and answer questions from the public during its Immunization and Vaccine Community Forums on Aug. 18 and 25 at Gemstone Palace in Kyle.

“Hays County Local Health Department wants to help the community be educated about which vaccines your child needs over the years and how these vaccines really do help protect your child,” said Matthew Gonzales, Hays County health equity and community engagement program manager. “We look forward to hosting more events like this in the future and to being a resource for the people of Hays County.”

An English language forum will take place on Aug. 18 and then in Spanish on Aug. 25. Both events take place between 5:30-7:45 p.m., HCLHD said. A presentation will take place from 6:15-7:15 p.m.

Hays County said those who attend the forums are invited to explore the local community health resources showcased by HCLHD, Community Emergency Response Team, CommuniCare, Austin Regional Clinics, National Center for Farmworker Health, Hays Latinos United, and Mano Amiga.

The upcoming Immunization and Vaccine Community Forums take place at 1101 Bunton Creek Road in Kyle.

HCLHD said it plans to host at least one community forum with different topics discussed each month. Future topics include Hispanic/Latino health and sexual health. Hays County said future forums will take place in different locations.

Additional information regarding the upcoming health forums can be found at the Hays County Local Health Department’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/HaysCountyLocalHealthDepartment/ or contact Community Outreach Specialist Austin Baier at austin.baier@co.hays.tx.us.

ncastillo @sanmarcosrecord.com

@sanmarcosrecord.com

Twitter: @Nick_Castillo74