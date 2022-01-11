Hays County to offer walk-up COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinics

Hays County announced it will offer walk-up COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics, beginning Saturday.

Walk-up testing and vaccine clinic will take place between Jan. 15-21 at the Hays CISD Old Transportation Building — 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road — in Kyle with clinic hours between 2-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A clinic will also take place at the Hays County Historic Courthouse — 111 E. San Antonio St. in San Marcos — on Sunday between 12-8 p.m.

A Hays County resident recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Tuesday

An additional 653 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, three hospitalizations and three hospital discharges were reported in Tuesday’s.



Twenty county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 13 who are unvaccinated and seven who are vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 13 residents hospitalized who are unvaccinated, seven are non-ICU patients, four are in the ICU and on a ventilator and two are in the ICU and not on a ventilator. Additionally, six of the residents who are hospitalized and vaccinated are non-ICU patients and one is currently in the ICU and not on a ventilator.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 46,795 lab-confirmed cases Tuesday. There have now been 4,265,186 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 75,397 fatalities as of Tuesday. There are currently 11,040 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Tuesday is 36.36%.

At Texas State University there have been 2,615 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1, 2021 — 2,227 among students and 388 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 484 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 46 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday — 41 among 8,200 students and five among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

As coronavirus cases continue to increase in Hays County, the local health department stresses the importance of taking precautions to limit the spread, including frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask indoors around large groups of people.

Hays County residents who take an at-home COVID-19 test can now upload their results to the local health department at https://arcg.is/1G4P1r. The county stated that all information is confidential and no identifying information is collected. Additionally, these reports will not be included in the county’s official case count but will help the local health department better understand spread within the community.

VACCINE AVAILABILITY

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Christus Trinity Clinic, formerly Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic. With the New Year’s holiday, the clinic at Christus Trinity Clinic will be closed Friday. A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.

According to the DSHS, 136,653 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday, approximately 63.46% of 215,309 eligible residents who are 5 years or older. Additionally, 160,906 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 74.73% of the eligible population. DSHS data states that 46,204 county residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

