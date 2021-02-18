Daily Record file photo
Hays County offices closed for remainder of week; COVID-19 vaccine clinics rescheduled
Hays County announced late Wednesday that its offices, parks and recycling centers would remain closed for the rest of the week.
The county cited ongoing hazardous road conditions and dangerous travel around the region. The final round of winter weather entered the area Thursday morning with snow falling across the county.
“Many in our region are suffering from prolonged power and water outages,” Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said in a statement. “With feedback from our emergency management and operations teams, I think it is prudent to close our facilities and parks for the remainder of the week.”
As power outages continue, the county urges residents to be prepared with flashlights, batteries, extra blankets and layers of clothing.
Those seeking warmth can utilize a warmth center if space is available.
H.O.M.E. Center
512-270-8344 (You may also leave a voicemail or send a text as the H.O.M.E. Center is receiving many calls at this time.)
Southside Community Center
518 South Guadalupe St.
San Marcos
512-557-0795
Salvation Army
300 South CM Allen Parkway, Ste. 100, San Marcos
512-938-2596
Hays Hills Baptist Church
1401 North Farm to Market 1626, Buda
512-295-3132 or 512-845-3864
Dripping Spring United Methodist
28900 Ranch Road 12, Dripping Springs
512-894-7123
Kyle United Methodist Church, 408 West Lockhart St., Kyle
512-415-6708
Westover Baptist Church
1310 Advance St., San Marcos
512-214-2258
First Baptist Church of Wimberley
15951 Winters Mill Parkway, Wimberley
432-634-2364
Call the Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) hotline at 512-806-0800 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. for additional church locations available as warming centers.
The county says to call ahead to ensure enough room is available.
Curative COVID-19 testing sites have closed operations through Friday. The county said Curative testing sites may open Saturday if conditions allow.
Those scheduled to receive a second COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine this week will be rescheduled to next week. The county will send an email or call anyone who was scheduled for a second dose with new information.