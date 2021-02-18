Hays County offices closed for remainder of week; COVID-19 vaccine clinics rescheduled

Hays County announced late Wednesday that its offices, parks and recycling centers would remain closed for the rest of the week.

The county cited ongoing hazardous road conditions and dangerous travel around the region. The final round of winter weather entered the area Thursday morning with snow falling across the county.

“Many in our region are suffering from prolonged power and water outages,” Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said in a statement. “With feedback from our emergency management and operations teams, I think it is prudent to close our facilities and parks for the remainder of the week.”

As power outages continue, the county urges residents to be prepared with flashlights, batteries, extra blankets and layers of clothing.

Those seeking warmth can utilize a warmth center if space is available.

H.O.M.E. Center

512-270-8344 (You may also leave a voicemail or send a text as the H.O.M.E. Center is receiving many calls at this time.)

Southside Community Center

518 South Guadalupe St.

San Marcos

512-557-0795

Salvation Army

300 South CM Allen Parkway, Ste. 100, San Marcos

512-938-2596

Hays Hills Baptist Church

1401 North Farm to Market 1626, Buda

512-295-3132 or 512-845-3864

Dripping Spring United Methodist

28900 Ranch Road 12, Dripping Springs

512-894-7123

Kyle United Methodist Church, 408 West Lockhart St., Kyle

512-415-6708

Westover Baptist Church

1310 Advance St., San Marcos

512-214-2258

First Baptist Church of Wimberley

15951 Winters Mill Parkway, Wimberley

432-634-2364

Call the Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) hotline at 512-806-0800 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. for additional church locations available as warming centers.

The county says to call ahead to ensure enough room is available.

Curative COVID-19 testing sites have closed operations through Friday. The county said Curative testing sites may open Saturday if conditions allow.

Those scheduled to receive a second COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine this week will be rescheduled to next week. The county will send an email or call anyone who was scheduled for a second dose with new information.