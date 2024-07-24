Hays County Pet Resource Center launches campaign for Pet Heat Safety Awareness

This summer the Hays County Pet Resource Center is launching an area wide pet heat safety awareness campaign, “Paws Off the Pavement,” to share useful tips for Hays County pet owners, and find homes for San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter pets.

Participating organizations include the Hays County Pet Resource Center, San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter, city of Kyle Animal Services, and Wimberley Adoption Group & Rescue. The goal is to inform community members how to keep both dogs and cats safe in the heat, and avoid potential heat related illnesses. In addition to alerting pet owners to exercise caution on these hot days, the campaign aims to find adoptive and foster homes for at least 30 SMRAS pets in need.

“Currently, SMRAS has over 20 pets in outdoor pop-up crates and over 30 sharing kennels due to limited space available. Although the shelter has accommodations to keep the outdoor area climate-controlled, a home is a better option to keep dogs out of the stressful shelter environment and cool during the summer,” says Reyna Caraveo, Hays County Pet Resource Center Marketing Communications Manager.

You can help SMRAS get shelter pets into homes by applying to be a foster or adopting. Interested adopters and fosters are highly encouraged to visit the shelter, view available dogs online, and the most at-risk dogs in need of homes.