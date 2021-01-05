Hays County property tax payment deadline approaching

Hays County Tax Assessor-Collector Jenifer O’Kane reminds property owners that the 2020 property tax payment deadline is fast approaching. She said this year is different than most because the last day to pay property taxes without penalty and interest is typically Jan. 31.

“Per the Texas Property Tax Code, however, if the last day to pay taxes falls on a weekend, payment made the next business day is considered timely,” she said. “Therefore, payments made on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, will be considered timely.”

O’Kane added that her office has a variety of payment options available to Hays County residents.

“However, if you prefer to pay in person, we are here for you,” she said.

Residents can visit www.hayscountytx.com/taxoffice to make a payment via e-check ($0.50 fee applies) or credit/debit card (2.35% fee applies).

Residents can also pay by mail to 712 S. Stagecoach Trail, Suite 1120, San Marcos, TX 78666. However, mail-in payments are not accepted at precinct offices. Payments are credited as of the postmark date.

Another way residents might make a payment is on their automated phone system via e-check with a $0.50 fee or credit/debit card with a 2.35% fee applied. To do this, call 1-800-300-8007; Extension 9, Select ‘Search by Zip code’, then enter code: 78666 to identify Hays County.

Lastly, residents can drop off a check in person/in the drop box at any of the Tax Assessor-Collector’s locations. For example at the main office at the Hays County Government Center and the four precinct offices: Buda, Kyle. Wimberley and Dripping Springs.

O’Kane said beginning Tuesday, Feb. 2, a 7% penalty and interest will be added to property accounts with outstanding balances.

“Taxpayers who are not able to pay the full amount by February 1 are encouraged to pay as much as they’re able, so they accrue as little penalty and interest as possible,” she said.

Persons who pay quarterly and have tax exemptions for being 65-or-older, a disabled person or a disabled veteran and have made their first payment on or before Feb. 1, 2021, will not be assessed penalty and interest.

For questions about property tax bills, email Jenifer.okane@co.hays.tx.us or call 512-393-5545.