Hays County records 115 new COVID-19 cases, 63 recoveries Friday

Sun, 04/18/2021 - 5:00am

The Hays County Local Health Department recorded 115 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 63 additional recoveries, four hospitalizations and three hospital discharges on Friday, which included information reported from April 15-16. The county considers 576 cases active — 34 more than Wednesday — and there have been 17,760 total cases since the ...

