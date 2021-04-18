Hays County records 115 new COVID-19 cases, 63 recoveries Friday

The Hays County Local Health Department recorded 115 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 63 additional recoveries, four hospitalizations and three hospital discharges on Friday, which included information reported from April 15-16. The county considers 576 cases active — 34 more than Wednesday — and there have been 17,760 total cases since the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!