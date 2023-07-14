Hays County reinstates burn ban following fire

Hays County Commissioner Court approved the implementation of a 90-day burn ban across Hays County.

The vote came after Hays County Fire Marshal Mark Wobus provided his recommendation to the court. This was in part influenced by the Vineyard Hill Fire over the weekend that burned about 50 acres off of Lime Kiln Road on the edge of San Marcos.

“The KBDI is 473,” Wobus said on Tuesday. “The forecast for the days to come continues with hot and dry conditions with an increase in afternoon winds from Wednesday through Saturday. This will make any fire that does start difficult to control.”

Wobus said he is investigating the Vineyard Hill Fire but believes it was ignited when a private citizen was conducting a controlled burn on their property and it got out of control.

“We remind local residents that during a burn ban, outdoor burning is prohibited,” he said.

Visit haysinformed.com for emergency information from Hays County.