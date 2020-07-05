Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Hays County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Sun, 07/05/2020 - 4:00am

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have now been 3,067 total cases within the county since the first diagnosis of the virus on March 14. The local health department’s 17-newly reported cases marks the lowest amount of cases recorded since May, however, the county stated ...

