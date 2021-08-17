Hays County reports 209 recoveries from COVID-19, 164 new cases Tuesday

For the second consecutive day, the Hays County Local Health Department reported more recoveries from COVID-19 than new cases.

The local health department recorded 209 recoveries, 164 additional lab-confirmed cases, eight hospitalizations and eight hospital discharges on Tuesday.

Hays County considers 2,137 cases active — 45 fewer than Monday — and there have been 23,287 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 3,151 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,649 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Aug. 16, 2021.

Sixty-seven county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 54 who are unvaccinated and 13 who are fully vaccinated, according to the local health department. There have been 1,113 total hospitalizations as of Tuesday.

There have been 20,858 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus with the 209 recoveries tallied Tuesday.

Hays County has recorded 292 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department has received 210,060 negative tests and there have been 232,221 tests administered in Hays County. The positivity rate for Tuesday's report was approximately 14.5%.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has conducted random testing for positive cases of the Delta variant and there has been one confirmed positive Delta case detected in Hays County. The county, however, stated that the case is no longer considered active.

San Marcos recorded 59 new cases Tuesday. The city currently has 705 active cases — four more than Monday — and there have been 8,012 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 7,567 total cases, including 793 active cases. Buda has tallied 4,217 total cases and currently has 354 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,151 total cases and has 56 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,030 total cases, including 120 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 666 total cases and has 53 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 312 total cases with 32 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 111 total cases, including six active cases. Mountain City has amassed 65 total cases with 12 currently considered active. Maxwell has had 56 total cases with one active case. Uhland has had 41 total cases. Manchaca has recorded 29 total cases.

Woodcreek has one active case and has recorded 12 total. Creedmoor has recorded eight total cases, including two active cases. Bear Creek has amassed seven total cases with two cases considered active. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 6,354 total cases tallied as of Tuesday. There are currently 503 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 3,669 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 391 with active cases; 3,612 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 343 cases considered active; 3,166 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 294 cases considered active; 2,288 are between 50-59 years old, including 216 active cases; 1,665 are 9 years old or younger with 210 cases considered active; and 1,432 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 103 are considered active cases.

Seven-hundred-nine Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 52 active cases; and 392 are 80 and older with 25 cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 12,141 females and 11,146 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 1,071 active cases among males in the county and there are 1,066 active cases among females.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.5% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.8% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 14.7% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.5% are unknown or not specified, 3.1% are Black, 1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 20,123 lab-confirmed cases Tuesday. There have now been 2,834,135 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 53,196 fatalities as of Tuesday. There are currently 12,227 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Tuesday is 17.89%.

At Texas State University there have been 116 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 84 among students and 32 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 84 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 vaccine signup

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 110,541 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 56.4% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 133,441 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 68.08% of the eligible population.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

A walk-in Pfizer clinic will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21 at ACC Hays Campus — 1200 Kohlers Crossing, Building 1000 in Kyle — from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m.