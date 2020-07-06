Hays County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Editor’s note: The Hays County Local Health Department did not release a full report Sunday. Up-to-date information on cases per city and demographics are not available at this time.

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, marking 3,116 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county on March 14.

The county reported that there were no new hospitalizations Saturday, keeping the current hospitalizations at 17. There have been 64 total hospitalizations.

Hays County has reported seven fatalities since the first diagnosis of the coronavirus.

The county stated that a demographic breakdown for cases provided over the Independence Day holiday would be reported in Monday’s update.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 3,449 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. The DSHS reports that 193,239 Texans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, there have been 2,673 fatalities and there have been an estimated 100,843 Texans who have recovered from the disease. According to the DSHS, there are 8,181 Texans currently hospitalized by the disease.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.