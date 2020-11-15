Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Hays County reports 45 new cases, 16 recoveries Friday

Sun, 11/15/2020 - 5:00am

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 45 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 16 additional recoveries and one hospital discharge on Friday. There are currently 511 active coronavirus cases — a 29-case increase since Thursday — and there have been 6,616 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays ...

