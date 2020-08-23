Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Hays County reports 47 COVID-19 recoveries, 20 new cases

Sun, 08/23/2020 - 12:00am

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 47 additional COVID-19 recoveries, 20 new lab-confirmed cases and two hospitalizations on Friday. There are currently 2,425 active COVID-19 cases — 27 fewer than Thursday — and there have been 5,250 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus in Hays County on ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020