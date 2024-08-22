Hays County sets tax rate, approves budget

Following a budget hearing and public comment regarding the tax rate, the Hays County Commissioners Court voted 5-0 to set the proposed tax rate at $.35 per $100 valuation.

The court also approved the proposed budget and elected official salaries and allowances.

The increased rate aims to address critical areas of need within the county, including: increased funding for Collective Bargaining Market Adjustments for a total of $5 million in an effort to recruit and retain law enforcement staff; added to the Road & Bridge tax rate in order to address critical road infrastructure needs throughout the county; created a Family Liaison position under the Judicial Services Division in order to have a consistent staff member as a liaison for communication between those incarcerated and their loved ones; and expanded pre-trial diversion programs to reduce recidivism, said Hays County Budget Officer Vickie Dorsett.

“Hays County continues to experience unprecedented growth and with this growth comes the need for safe communities, infrastructure and road improvements. While the FY25 proposed budget does include a tax rate increase, the overall tax rate of .35 cents is lower than the 1995 tax rate by 6.52 cents,” said Dorsett. “The Hays County Commissioners Court has made it a priority to maintain a low tax rate for our citizens. With our continued growth and conservative budget approach, the county continues to offer a high level of service and safe communities for our citizens.”

An additional hearing will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 3. A final hearing on the proposed FY25 budget and tax rate will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Hays County Courthouse in San Marcos.

For more information, visit www.hayscountytx. com/budget-office.