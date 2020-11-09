Hays County Sheriff's Office calls for Elves' help with Brown Santa

The Hays County Brown Santa program started its annual drive for money, food, and toys to aid families in need in Hays County. Last year over 650 families received food and/or toys throughout Hays County.

The program is calling for donations and for volunteers to help the Hays County Sheriff’s Office with toy wrapping. Brown Santa collects donations, toys, canned goods and money from residents and local businesses.

Due to COVID-19, the Brown Santa Program had to cancel many of its fundraising events so monetary funds are expected to be much lower than normal levels this year.

Brown Santa will still be accepting monetary donations and new toys for children up to the age of 16. Toys that are already gift-wrapped should be labeled with a tag that identifies the toy, age group and suggested gender.

Unwrapped toys will be accepted until Dec. 11 and wrapped toys until Dec. 14 at the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, Pct. 2 Justice of Peace office in Kyle, Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace office in Buda, Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Office in Wimberley or Pct. 4 Hays County Office in Dripping Springs. Toys can also be picked up from residences or businesses if convenient.

All toys will be wrapped on December 14, 2020 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and on Dec. 14-15 from 5-8 p.m.

Residents of all ages including children are welcome in the warehouse to help wrap gifts. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Those interested in volunteering for the Brown Santa program, making a cash donation, or arranging toy pickup may contact Lieutenant Dennis Gutierrez at 512-393-7877.

Monetary contributions in the form of a check or money order made payable to "Hays County Brown Santa" can be mailed to:

Hays County Brown Santa

P.O. Box 1475

San Marcos, TX 78667

Donations can also be made on Venmo, the Square app or the Hays County Brown Santa Facebook page.

The San Marcos and Kyle police departments have Blue Santa programs so any families residing within those city limits must apply with them for assistance. All other families residing within Hays County can pick up applications at one of the following locations: in San Marcos at the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 1307 Uhland Road; in Kyle at Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Beth Smith at 5458 FM 2770; in Buda at Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Scott Cary at 500 Jack C. Hays Trail; in Wimberley at Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Andy Cable at 200 Stillwater Rd Ste 104; or in Dripping Springs at Pct. 4 Hays County Office at 195 Roger Hanks Parkway.

The deadline for submitting applications for assistance will be Dec. 8, at 5 p.m.

This year, families seeking assistance will need to pick up their food and toys on a designated day, time, and location. When signing up, they will be given that information. In the past, deputies and helpers delivered the toys and food directly to the family’s homes.