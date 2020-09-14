Hays County Sheriff's Office seizes marijuana, THC products during traffic stop

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly two pounds of marijuana and over 100 grams of THC produced during a traffic stop on Friday.

HCSO said a patrol deputy stopped a vehicle occupied by two adults and two children at the 5000 block of Royston Road in Buda for a traffic violation. The sheriff’s office said the deputy detected an odor of marijuana during the stop, which led to the seizure of approximately 1.83 pounds of marijuana and 108.78 grams of THC products — edibles, vape cartridges and wax/dabs.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Joel Rene Rodriguez, 27, and was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2 >= 4G < 400G, a first-degree felony, and possession of marijuana > 4OZ <= 5LBS, a state jail felony.

He was released on two personal recognizance bonds, totaling $15,000.