Hays County Women’s Political Caucus offering campaign training sessions

The Hays County Women’s Political Caucus (HCWPC) is partnering up with the National Women’s Political Caucus (NWPC) to offer campaign training for women in Hays County who are interested in running for office.

These training sessions will be offered via Zoom on Jan. 8, 15 and 29 and are designed for those interested in becoming candidates for elected office, campaign staff and campaign volunteers.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to get campaign training at a discounted rate, made available through an NWPC grant and support from Hays County Women's Political Caucus. HCWPC's mission is to support women candidates for elected office,” said Bobbie Garza-Hernandez, owner of Pink Consulting.

The training sessions will include nationally recognized speakers and campaign professionals including Donna Lent, President, NWPC

Each session will be $25 with $75 being the cost for all four sessions. Limited scholarships are available for Hays County students and financially challenged individuals who are interested in participating.

The first session on Jan. 8 is titled “Deciding to Run,” the second session, held on Jan. 15 will focus on “Building your Strategy & Team.” The final session on Jan. 29 will be about “Moving Beyond the Negative & Hate.” Every session is set to begin at 9 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m.

Those interested must register and may do so by completing a registration form. To acquire and submit the form, email HaysWPC@gmail.com. The Zoom link will be sent upon completion of the registration process.

For more information, contact Diane Laumer at DLaumer47@gmail.com or visit the HCWPC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hcwpc