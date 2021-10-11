Hays County's redistricting process continues

The Hays County Redistricting Advisory Commission (RAC) has begun the redistricting process with its first work session and the launch of a webpage with important information and updates.

The Hays County Commissioners Court passed a motion to establish the RAC in July. Since then the RAC has been created and includes seven appointees including:

Ruben Garza – appointed by Hays County Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe, Pct. 1

Michelle Lopez – appointed by Hays County Commissioner Mark Jones, Pct. 2

Shannon Fitzgerald – appointed by Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra

Ken Strange – appointed by Hays County Commissioner Lon Shell, Pct. 3

Steve Meyer – appointed by Hays County Commissioner Walt Smith, Pct. 4

Bob Parks, Republican Party Chair, Hays County

Mark Trahan, Democratic Party Chair, Hays County

A presentation was held during the Sept. 21 commissioners court meeting regarding the initial assessment of Hays County for purposes of redistricting evaluation and its political boundaries by Bob Bass of Allison, Bass Mcgee LLP.

It was determined during the presentation that the county is legally obligated to redraw boundaries because Hays County has a 44.3% top to bottom deviation.

A website has also been created to allow residents and those interested in the redistricting process to follow the RAC and their progress.

The website mentions that the RAC “will explore and endeavor to provide advisory input regarding the adjustment of Hays County Precinct boundaries, including Commissioners Precincts, Justice of the Peace Precincts and Constables Precincts.”

The first RAC work session was held on Oct. 6 where the committee laid much of the groundwork regarding meeting dates and timelines. During the meeting, the committee members reviewed the RAC webpage and what it entails along with another presentation given by Bob Bass regarding map proposals.

The committee came up with a timeline for meetings set to be held which included, the next work session on Monday, Oct. 18 and a meeting to recount and organize from the meeting prior on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Two community meetings will be held in separate precincts to further discuss mapping on Saturday, Oct. 23 with one being held in the morning and the other in the afternoon.

The final community meetings are scheduled for the evenings Oct. 27 and 28. A final wrap up meeting is set to take place on Friday, Oct. 29.

Due to RAC work session meetings being closed to the public in terms of comments and participation, the website contains the meeting schedules, agendas and archived videos for the public to view after the sessions.

To view the complete RAC webpage and additional information and updates surrounding the redistricting process, visit hayscountytx.com/hays-county-redistricting-advisory-commission-2021-2/.