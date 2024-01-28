Hays High School employee charged with Improper Relationship with Student, Child Grooming

Hays High School paraprofessional clerk Danielle Elizabeth Dunn, 32, has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and student, a second-degree felony, as well as child grooming, a third-degree felony.

On Jan. 21, Hays CISD received an allegation that Dunn had been involved in an improper relationship with a student. According to the probable cause affidavit, Dunn’s spouse found text messages on her phone indicating she was having a relationship with a student and contacted the school district.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found text messages including lewd photographs from Dunn to the student. The student, who is 17 years old, admitted to having a sexual relationship with Dunn. Dunn was asked by officers if she had done anything “to get her in legal trouble, and she began to nod her head yes;” however, she declined to answer further questions, the affidavits for the two charges said.

According to a press release from the city of Kyle, after “an exhaustive investigation by law enforcement officers, a warrant was issued for Dunn on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Dunn turned herself into the Hays County Jail on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.”

Dunn has since posted $10,000 bond and been released.

The Kyle Police Department Victim Services Unit is providing assistance to victims and their families.

“We know these incidents are unsettling for our community, but we are working together with the school district during this difficult time to provide our students and affected families with the justice, care and support they deserve,” Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett, said.

Police are asking residents, parents or guardians that may have any additional information to please contact the Kyle Police Department at (512)268-3232 or submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.