Hays HS ambassador, students take part in crime stoppers

Isabella Ethridge runs with an elite group. The 16-year-old sophomore at Hays High School is one of just 12 chosen to be an Ambassadors for Campus Crime Stoppers in Texas.

The Crime Stoppers Ambassador Program is a student-based leadership program for Texas youth involved in their Crime Stoppers community. Students are carefully chosen and tasked with setting leadership standards of excellence among their peer groups, acting as role models on their campuses and in their communities, and are also required to complete a series of projects over the course of a calendar year.

At Hays High School, a student led Crime Stoppers board has been in operation since 2007.

Ethridge became involved when a teacher Lori Smith, a sponsor of the Campus Crime Stoppers Club, asked her class if anyone wished to participate.

“I had finished a class in the Introduction and Principals of Law; and now I’m taking Law 1. She asked if anybody wanted to be involved in this Crime Stoppers,” Ethridge said. “At first it was kind of a fun club to join. Then I went to the meeting, and they start talking about the Ambassadorship; that kind of piqued my interest.”

Ethridge said she liked the idea of being involved in the conferences and able to help organize them as well as having a higher position in Crime Stoppers. It’s a perfect fit too as she plans one day of getting her degree in Criminal Justice and become a special investigator for Child Protective Services with an end goal of being an attorney. Her term as an Ambassador will last two-years.

The 11-member Hays High School student board has seen a lot of success over the years.

Just recently, and for the sixth consecutive conference, they were awarded first place in this year’s poster contest.

The detail and creativeness put into this year’s winning poster by one of HHS student graphic designers, Long Hoang, is not only eye catching but also accurately displays information regarding the different methods of being able to report crime/ tips anonymously.

“We truly appreciate the time spent in creating this poster which will be displayed on campus,” law enforcement coordinator Roger Ramirez said. “A sincere Thank You to Hays’ very own CTE Digital Media teacher, Donald Davis, for his continued show of support for the Campus Crime Stoppers program by allowing his students the opportunity to showcase their talents in helping to create posters each year.”

The Hays County Crime Stoppers and Campus Crime Stoppers will be hosting the 27th annual Texas Campus Crime Stoppers conference next year.

“This is a huge honor that will bring many Campus Crime Stoppers programs/students from across the state of Texas to Hays County to network with fellow student peers while also focusing on current trends and issues seen on campuses,” Ramirez added. “A sincere thank you to Principal David Pierce and sponsors Lori Smith, Carolyn Ramirez and all who have continued to support this program.”

MISSION STATEMENT: “To encourage positive relationships between Campus Crime Stoppers and our communities and inspire lasting changes within individuals through our leadership and unity.”

AMBASSADOR PROGRAM OBJECTIVE: The primary objective of the Crime Stoppers Ambassador Program is to shape young leaders in the Texas Crime Stoppers community. The aim of the program is to establish a network of informed and influential students throughout Texas who can actively represent Crime Stoppers while building a proficient skill set and gaining leadership experience. Ambassadors are selected to represent their peers all over the state and serve as the youth voice for Crime Stoppers in Texas. Ambassadors are expected to exhibit a high degree of maturity, responsibility, flexibility, and leadership always.

