The Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center invites the community to join it in person to celebrate its 37th annual auction, honoring Marla Johnson’s retirement and 28 years as Executive Director. This year’s annual auction is scheduled for Saturday, August 7, at 6 p.m., at the Embassy Suites, San Marcos Convention Center. Last year HCWC ...

