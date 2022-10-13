Healthy Hays Forum series continues with deaf, hard-of-hearing presentation

The Hays County Local Health Department will continue its Healthy Hays Forum series with a discussion on deaf and hard-of-hearing health disparities.

The upcoming forum will feature experts discussing disparities in the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. HCLHD said the discussion will also focus on how Adverse Childhood Communication Experiences (ACCE) can lead to an increased risk of chronic disease in adults.

“We know many community residents aren’t aware of the health disparities in the deaf and hard-of-hearing community,” said Matthew Gonzales, HCLHD Health Equity and Community Engagement Program Manager. “With this forum, we hope to provide information and resources to help Hays County learn more about this issue.”

The forum will take place on Oct. 20 at Moe & Gene Johnson High School — 4260 FM 967 in Buda — with an hour-long presentation beginning at 6:15 p.m. HCLHD added that multiple deaf and hard-of-hearing organizations will attend the event and will be available to chat with attendees.

The local health department said future forum topics include a New Parents Preparedness Forum on Oct. 27 in Dripping Spring. Additionally, HCLHD’s first Fall Community Health Fair will take place on Oct. 22 at Hays CISD Performing Arts Center in Kyle. The Fall Community Health Fair will be free and open to the public.

Visit the HCLHDs Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HaysCountyLocalHealthDepartment/ or contact Community Outreach Specialist Austin Baier at austin.baier@co.hays.tx.us for more information on future events.