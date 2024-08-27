Hear USA opens new San Marcos clinic

Hearing loss is a natural part of the aging process, and hearing aids can contribute to the restoration of this vital sense. HearUSA, located at 200 Springtown Way Suite 128, is a large organization with a new San Marcos location that offers an engaging and welcoming space for clients to explore prescription and over-the-counter hearing aid options.

Debra Mueller, HearUSA hearing instrument specialist, said the location opened on June 24 and offers a variety of services.

“We test hearing,” Mueller said. “We do a lot of complimentary hearing tests too. We test the hearing to see if patients need hearing aids. If they do, then we move forward and fit them with hearing aids. We also check to see if there's anything medical going on in case we need to refer the patient out. We check, clean and service hearing aids.”

Georgina Leal, HearUSA client experience specialist, added that they can also take molds of the ear to make custom hearing aids and swim plugs.

Mueller described what a typical visit to the clinic would entail.

“I bring the patients back and check them to make sure there is no cerumen [or ear wax] in their ears. Then I make sure that everything looks healthy. Then I test the patient's hearing and check to see if there's anything medically going on. If so, I'll refer out to the ENT or their primary doctor, or whatever the case may be,” Mueller said, adding that the majority of hearing loss is not medical but noise induced and caused by the little hairs in the ears no longer properly functioning. “I fit and dispense hearing aids after that. Then it's the care of making sure the hearing aids are properly working and making sure they're fit to their hearing loss and their needs. Then I maintain their care throughout their hearing journey.”

At HearUSA, the staff work hard to ensure that the patient does not suffer from the stigma associated with hearing loss.

“It's not a shameful thing to be losing your hearing. Everybody is going to lose their hearing eventually, some just lose it earlier than others,” Leal said. “The fact that we're able to do custom hearing aids. If somebody really is insecure about having somebody see the actual physical hearing aid, we can make ones that are small enough that they go completely in your ear; you virtually can't even see it because it’s smaller than an earbud. We can also change the color, so it blends better with your skin or your hair, and that really helps a lot. But the biggest thing is just making them understand why this is happening and that it's completely normal.”

Mueller said her experience working at the company has been a positive one because she is able to offer the customers a plethora of services at the right price.

“We're able to offer more to the patients and at a better cost to the patients,” Mueller said. “We take so many different insurances and different things that are able to help the patients overall.”

Leal came from another hearing clinic that was a small business and found that everyone has been kind and eager to help at HearUSA.

“The focus on patient care here has been really excellent as far as making sure we are offering our services at the best price that we possibly can,” Leal said. “I know that there are a lot of people here who have a lower income, and a lot of smaller hearing clinics can't afford to offer the cheaper prices because they have to compete. Whereas, we are in business with so many insurance companies and can afford to offer really, really cheap prices and help those who need it the most. And I really appreciate that.”

Go to the website, hearusa.com, or call 855898-1320 to schedule an appointment to get a free hearing test.