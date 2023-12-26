Helios (53763991)

Meet Helios! He is a 4-year-old Labrador Retriever who is always ready to shower everyone he meets with love! This lovable canine is a natural cuddle bug that loves to lounge around his foster home and stream the latest TV sensation. Helios loves car rides and checking out new places especially if he gets to explore somewhere new. Helios is potty trained and working on his crate training. If you are looking for a fun-loving companion he would be a wonderful addition to your home!