Help Grandmas' Stocking Guild hit Christmas goal

Grandmas' Stocking Guild will host a workshop on Thursday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. Join them to learn more about the guild. Last year, the group made and delivered over 1,600 Christmas stockings to at-risk children in Central Texas and are halfway to meeting that goal for this year. Sewing skills are not required, as there are many steps prior to the finished product. The workshop will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 1250 Belvin Street. For more information, visit www.grandmasstockingguild.org or reach out to them at grandmasstockingguild@gmail.com. Pictured are Grandmas' Stocking Guild Board members, on the front row, Jeannie Mathews, Suzi Casey, Bobi. Smith and Joyce Eriksson. Back row, Beverly Truenow, Cathy Boenig, Susan Obersteller and Mary Noel. Board members not pictured are Judy Guimont, Elsie Albritton and Lisa Brown.
Photo courtesy of Grandmas Stocking Guild

Sun, 06/09/2024 - 5:00am
Sunday, June 9, 2024

