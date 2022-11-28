HELPING DURING THE HOLIDAY: Southside Community Center helps with annual Thanksgiving meal

Southside Community Center offered its annual Community Thanksgiving Meal on Thursday. More than 50 people joined together for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with good food, great people, and fun conversations. Southside thanked those who donated time, money, and food items to help provide items for the Thanksgiving meal.

Southside offers a free, daily meal at 4 p.m. every day of the week, with a free to-go breakfast offered each morning between 8-9 a.m.

Since 1927, Southside has worked to improve living conditions and personal dignity of those in need within San Marcos, Hays County, and the surrounding region. Southside Community Center is a non-profit organization and a National Mission Institution of United Methodist Women. Southside help neighbors in need with shelter, free meals, basic necessities, and emergency assistance. For more information, visit www.SouthsideCenter.org or visit the office located at 518 South Guadalupe Street, San Marcos Texas 78666.