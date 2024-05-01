Helping with Hats of for Veterans

The 19th Annual “Hats off for Veterans” was a huge success thanks to the 100s that attended enjoying the music, live and silent auction, fellowship, service agency booths and Original Black’s BBQ. Students from Gary Job Corps Security Cadets have assisted with for over 10 years with the traffic, crowd control and assisting with booth setups and take downs. Funds raised by the BBQ and Gala are awarded to veterans for educational assistance, recipient for $1,000 scholarship is US Army Sergeant Kyle Pringle who is currently working on his first higher education degree in Aquatic Biology at San Antonio College. (For a full story on the scholarship, see tomorrow’s Daily Record.) Entertainment was provided by Full on Fiasco and Country Artist Bart Crow. All Occasions Auctioneers provided the active auctioning thanks to Blake Hartman and Scotty Gibbs. Pictured are Coordinator Hats off for Veterans Lisa Adams, Hays County Justice of the Peace Beth Smith, San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, Hays County Treasurer Daphne Tenorio, Major General Chris Adams US Air Force Retired, Past Post Commander VFW Post 12058 Jimmie Quintero, Texas House Representative District 73 Carrie Isaac, Kyle City Councilman Miguel Zuniga, from Gary Job Corps; Security Cadets, Thomas Bustos, Joey Brown, Antonio Garcia, Isaiah Pena, Jaylen Wright, Zoe Avala, Kyla Tucker, Marquite Hudson, Joshua Canada, Jaylon Wiley, Amire Gross, Capt. Paul Tristan, and Capt. Jerrod Haegele. The Cooking Crew from the Original Black’s BBQ, John, Josh, Alan, Chris, Victor, Joseph, Steven, and Chris, Job Well Done. And of course, “Hercules” the Therapy Horse. Looking forward to seeing everyone for the next “Hats off for Veterans” on April 6, 2025.