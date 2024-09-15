Helping a homeless veteran find housing

Homeless no more.

Jack Williams, a homeless veteran residing in Hays County, moved into his first apartment in more than six years thanks to the efforts of multiple agencies working together.

Williams received the HudVash Section 8 Housing Voucher from the San Marcos Public Housing Authority as part of a partnership between Austin Veteran Affairs and San Marcos Public Housing Authority.

At least five local organizations helped ensure that Williams’ housing needs were met including The Salvation Army, H.O.M.E. Center, Hays County Veteran Services Office, San Marcos Public Housing Authority and Austin Veteran Affairs. The multi-faceted team worked together to assist Williams with obtaining his necessary documents including identification, Social Security Card, DD214 and his birth certificate required for receiving the voucher.

H.O.M.E. Center provides homeless outreach, mitigation, and emergency response in order to reduce houselessness to functional zero in Hays County.

While finding his way, H.O.M.E. Center provided Williams temporary transitional shelter while conducting case management, assisted with ID recovery, provided transportation assistance to appointments and to apply for apartments, paid the security deposit and utility deposit. H.O.M.E. also provided furniture, household items, cleaning supplies and hygiene supplies as part of the move-in support through H.O.M.E. Center’s Pathways to HOME for Veterans project. Funding for this project was provided by Austin Community Foundations and private donations through fundraising efforts to assist homeless veterans.