HELPING A TIGER ROAR

The Dripping Springs community is rallying around recent graduate Luca Picucci, who suffered a terrible accident on what was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime celebrating with his family and friends in Cancun. The former DSHS Tiger star linebacker, who was District 26-6A Co-Defensive Most Valuable Player last season, had emergency surgery in Mexico for a fractured vertebrae and spinal cord swelling before being sent back to Austin by medevac to completely redo the surgery. The family said that the work done in Mexico and the flight back may not be covered by insurance. While early prognosis for his eventual recovery is good, and much has been raised to help the young man’s family, there are still plenty of hurdles yet to come. On Sunday, from 5 to 9 p.m., there will be a benefit concert at Hudson’s on Mercer in Dripping Springs to continue raising funds. Tickets are $40 and include dinner, a beverage and live music from Logan Papp, Shel & Georgia Hudson, Tracy and Resindis and The Hudson House Band. For those who can’t make the fundraiser, visit gofundme.com/f/support-lucapicucci to donate.