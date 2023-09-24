Heritage group awards planned

The Heritage Association of San Marcos will hold its annual awards dinner and meeting on Sunday, Oct. 22. The social begins at 5:30 p.m. at the La Cima Community Center, 301A Central Park Loop.

Tickets are $40 per person, and will be available soon on the HASM website, www.heritagesanmarcos. org or mail check to HASM, P.O. Box 1806, San Marcos, TX 78667.

Since 1998 the Heritage Association has had an annual tradition of honoring two members: the HASM Member of the Year for their outstanding service to the association and the Community Member of the Year for their outstanding service to the community.

This is the organization’s way of honoring the many people in HASM and the community who have a heart for volunteering.

The organization is also holding its Treasure Sale on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Visitors will find new items as well as some vintage antiques, art, books, jewelry, housewares, men/ women/children apparel, collectibles, toys and more.