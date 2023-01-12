Historic Preservation Commission denies request to build 1,000-square-foot unit on historic home site

The Historic Preservation Commission has turned down an applicant’s request for approval to build a 1,000-square-foot unit on a historic home site in San Marcos.

HPC Chair Ryan Patrick Perkins made an amended motion on Thursday, Jan. 5, to deny Kristy Money’s request for a Certificate of Appropriateness (COA) to construct a detached three-car garage, a 1,000 square foot Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), and a concrete ribbon driveway on her 804 Burleson Street property. The motion received unanimous approval.

Perkins cited the applicant's failure to meet the Secretary of the Interior’s Construction and Repair Standards and Standards for Rehabilitation as the reason for the denial.

According to these standards, a new addition to a historic building must balance differentiation and compatibility.

Perkins stated that his main concern was the proposed building’s scale, which “[is] only a couple of feet in height down from the height of the main structure, and it’s only a few feet less in width from the main structure.”

The main structure is 29-feet tall, and the proposed structure is 26-feet tall.

“In that regard, it’s almost like we’re building two structures side by side,” he said.

The commissioners also expressed logistical concerns.

Commissioner Thea Dake asked Money if there would be any fence on the property line separating the concrete ribbon driveway from the neighboring property.

Money replied that there is a temporary wooden wire fence between the main building's driveway and the neighboring property, but “if we were fortunate enough to get recommendations from the commission on what would be recommended for the Secretary of Interior Standards, if they helped us come up with a design that they would like, we would be happy to take the fence down. I know a lot of neighbors don’t like it, and it’s a happy compromise we’re willing to make.”

Money’s response proved insufficient for Dake, who said there isn’t a drawing that “really gives, for me at least, more of an idea of how this project would look when completed.”

Commissioner Jan Little brought up concerns from neighbors and the applicant's history of executing projects without the HPC's approval.

“I don’t know if some of those are still in discussion, litigation, if our planning department is trying to rectify some of those, but I would be very wary of applying a new approval to a new project if we have others in the past that have not been completed as given to the HPC and approved by the HPC,” Little said.

Neighbors Stacey and Robert Clayton said the fences from Money's property are often left out in the middle of the street and pose a fire risk.

“We are just amazed at what these people have been able to get away with,” Robert said. “The fire department has been out here multiple times, and nothing seems to be happening from the city.”

Money said she has tried to reach out to neighbors and understand their concerns, but they have denied her requests.

“We are never moving,” Money said. “We are going to be here forever, and we want to make the historic district a better place and more welcoming to others and to have it be continually historically preserved, and we think both are possible.”

Historical significance of 804 Burleson Street

The 804 Burleson Street property was the home of Frank Zimmerman, according to the agenda packet.

Zimmerman came to San Marcos in 1922 from Los Angeles. Known as “Mr. Theater,” Zimmerman was the owner of the movie theaters in town in the 1930s. He later became the mayor of San Marcos and guided the effort to establish city services.

The Zimmerman Home was constructed in 1932. The home is a 29-foot tall, 3,463-square-foot structure made of natural stone and stucco. It features black metal guardrails on the balcony, a red metal roof, terra cotta roof tile accents, and large picture windows made of glass and steel.

The home is also located in the Historic Burleson District, one of seven Historic Districts in the City of San Marcos.

All structures in a local historic district, as well as structures designated as local landmarks, are placed under the review of the HPC.

Historic Districts contain a variety of Victorian, Classical Revival and Craftsman architecture as well as many homes constructed in the 1940s following World War II, according to the City of San Marcos website.