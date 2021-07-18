Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Historical buildings receive preservation support

Sun, 07/18/2021 - 5:00am

The African American Home Economics School Building, known as the only surviving African American school building in Hays County, as well as the Naomi Cephas Wade House recently received support for preservation from the county commissioners court. During Tuesday's Hays County Commissioners Court meeting, many Hays County residents and San Marcos ...

