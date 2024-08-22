Historical newspapers, photos on hand during Business Showcase

Are you ready for some football?

Come to the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce’s annual expo, “Business Showcase: Tailgate Edition!” on Friday to get into the football spirit. There will be more than 100 local exhibitors eager to share their products, services and stories.

Stop by the San Marcos Daily Record’s booth to take a glimpse into the past. The newspaper will be bringing archival copies from the early 2000s showcasing some of the most successful seasons this century of the San Marcos Rattlers and Texas State Bobcats. Original photos of Texas State’s 1981 and 1982 National Championship seasons will also be available.

Curated by San Marcos Daily Record Sports Editor Colton McWilliams, the Daily Record’s reading nook will showcase newspapers from November and December of 2000 to show off the Rattler’s district championship.

“The 2000 season was a special one for the Rattlers,” McWilliams said. “After three years of consecutive winning seasons, including a run to the 5A, formerly 4A, Regional Final the previous year, the Rattlers were locked and loaded to compete for their first district championship since 1966. Coming into the season ranked No. 8 and led by the rushing tandem of Juan Bastiste and Lukinnick Ellison, the Rattlers tore through non-district play with a 5-0 record and allowing just 11 points total. In district play San Marcos continued their reign and knocked off rival Bastrop in a rock fight 22-14 that clinched the district championship. The Rattlers capped off their district championship season by beating Lockhart 49-7 to complete a perfect 10-0 season. It was the first perfect season since 1966. Though the Rattlers season came to an end in the Area round of the playoffs, it still remains one of the most memorable seasons in the history of the San Marcos High School football program.”

For Texas State, the Daily Record will bring original photos recently uncovered of the 1981 and 1982 championship seasons.

“The 1981 and 1982 seasons are considered to be the pinnacle of Texas State football,” McWilliams said. “Going a combined 27-1, the Bobcats captured back-to-back NCAA Division II National Championships, the first in program history. While the editions of the 1981 and 1982 seasons are available to look online, the Daily Record does not have physical copies of those years. However, some of the original photos taken during the 1981 and 1982 seasons were recently found that highlight the sights of both seasons. They range from the 1981 National Championship Game against North Dakota State to the Bobcats first ever game in UFCU Stadium, formerly known as Bobcat Stadium, against Prairie View A&M ” In addition to the photos, archival newspapers from November and December 2005 will also be on hand. Take a look back and Texas State’s run to the FCS Semi-Finals in preparation for what Bobcat fans are hoping will be another playoff run this season.

“Since making the move up to Football Championship Subdivision and even Football Bowl Subdivision, the 2005 Texas State Bobcats is regarded to be the greatest season in recent memory,” McWilliams said. “Before 2005, Texas State had just four winning seasons and non-conference championships since making the jump to FCS in 1984. Led by quarterback Barrick Nealy, the Bobcats took hold of the season and ran with it using a blistering offense and a stout defense. Despite a one possession loss to rival Nicholls State, the Bobcats rebound to win their final three games of the season including a thrilling 26-23 win over the archrival Sam Houston State Bearkats to capture their first conference championship since 1983. But little did everyone know, the party was getting started. Texas State hosted their first playoff since 1983 in a showdown with future Sun Belt Conference opponent in the Georgia Southern Eagles. With the game broadcasted on ESPN2 over the Thanksgiving Weekend, the Bobcats defeated the Eagles 50-35, scoring 27 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and Nealy’s 500 yards of total offense. Texas State continued to roll through the playoffs with a tough 14-7 win over Cal Poly and advanced to the semifinals of the FCS playoffs. The season came to an end in overtime to Northern Iowa, but the lasting effect of the 2005 season remained significant. With the return of the Bobcat football to national prominence, the season spurred the efforts of the Bobcats making the jump to FBS where Texas State currently resides.”

The “Business Showcase: Tailgate Edition!” Will be held on Friday, August 23, at the San Marcos Conference Center at Embassy Suites from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $5 or a donation of non-perishable food items from the Hays County Food Bank.